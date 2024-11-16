Thomas’ 18 lead Morgan State past NJIT 81-69

Will Thomas had 18 points in Morgan State's 81-69 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas had 18 points in Morgan State’s 81-69 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Thomas shot 6 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bears (3-2). Daniel Akitoby scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Ahmarie Simpkins had 11 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field.

Sebastian Robinson led the way for the Highlanders (0-4) with 20 points. Tariq Francis added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for NJIT. Tim Moore Jr. finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

