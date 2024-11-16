Live Radio
Thomas’ 18 lead Morgan State past NJIT 81-69

The Associated Press

November 16, 2024, 1:37 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Will Thomas had 18 points in Morgan State’s 81-69 victory over NJIT on Saturday.

Thomas shot 6 of 13 from the field and 5 of 6 from the free-throw line for the Bears (3-2). Daniel Akitoby scored 13 points and added nine rebounds. Ahmarie Simpkins had 11 points and shot 5 of 10 from the field.

Sebastian Robinson led the way for the Highlanders (0-4) with 20 points. Tariq Francis added 18 points, six rebounds and six assists for NJIT. Tim Moore Jr. finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

