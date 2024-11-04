Thomas’ 18 help Rhode Island defeat Fairfield 96-58

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas’ 18 points helped Rhode Island defeat Fairfield 96-58 on Monday night. Thomas also had…

KINGSTON, R.I. (AP) — Sebastian Thomas’ 18 points helped Rhode Island defeat Fairfield 96-58 on Monday night.

Thomas also had seven assists for the Rams. Jaden House scored 16 points while going 4 of 6 and 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. Tyonne Farrell had 14 points and shot 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 3 from the free-throw line.

Louis Bleechmore finished with 13 points for the Stags. Prophet Johnson added nine points and 11 rebounds for Fairfield. Noah Best also recorded nine points.

