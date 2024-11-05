Thomas’ 18 help Charlotte knock off Presbyterian 88-79

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jaehshon Thomas had 18 points in Charlotte’s 88-79 win against Presbyterian on Monday night to begin…

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jaehshon Thomas had 18 points in Charlotte’s 88-79 win against Presbyterian on Monday night to begin the season.

Thomas shot 6 of 8 from the field, including 3 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 3 for 4 from the line for the 49ers. Robert Braswell scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 9, including 5 for 6 from beyond the arc. Giancarlo Rosado shot 5 of 8 from the field and 6 for 6 from the line to finish with 16 points, while adding five rebounds and eight assists.

The Blue Hose were led by Jonah Pierce, who recorded 22 points, nine rebounds and two blocks. Presbyterian also got 17 points and seven assists from Kory Mincy. Carl Parrish had 12 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.