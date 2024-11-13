Thiero leads No. 18 Arkansas against Troy after 24-point game

Troy Trojans (2-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1) Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -13; over/under is…

Troy Trojans (2-0) at Arkansas Razorbacks (1-1)

Fayetteville, Arkansas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Razorbacks -13; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 18 Arkansas plays Troy after Adou Thiero scored 24 points in Arkansas’ 72-67 loss to the Baylor Bears.

Arkansas went 11-6 at home a season ago while going 16-17 overall. The Razorbacks allowed opponents to score 79.8 points per game and shoot 44.6% from the field last season.

Troy finished 5-9 on the road and 20-12 overall last season. The Trojans averaged 13.7 assists per game on 26.8 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

