Thiero, Fland lead No. 20 Arkansas past Little Rock 79-67

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Adou Thiero scored 23 points, and Boogie Fland added another 21 to lead No. 20 Arkansas to a 79-67 win over Little Rock on Friday night.

Thiero scored 16 of his 23 in the second half to put the Trojans away after they cut Arkansas’ lead to seven points. The Razorbacks never trailed and improved to 4-1 under Hall of Fame coach John Calipari.

Along with Thiero’s second half, Arkansas used a 7-0 run to keep Little Rock at bay. DJ Wagner and Zvonimir Ivisic scored 11 and 10, respectively.

Mwani Wilkinson led the Trojans with 18 points.

Takeaways

Little Rock: The Trojans were picked as preseason OVC favorites and largely looked the part against a power-conference foe before stumbling late.

Arkansas: The Razorbacks are maintaining position as they near the toughest portion of their nonconference schedule. Arkansas will play No. 25 Illinois and Miami in back-to-back games around the Thanksgiving holiday.

Key moment

Arkansas went on a 7-0 run just as Little Rock cut the lead to seven points in the second half.

Key stat

The Razorbacks were not good at holding on to the ball, committing 19 turnovers. The difference came on scoring off those miscues as Arkansas scored 28 points off Little Rock’s 19 giveaways while the Trojans managed just 17 off the Razorbacks’ mistakes.

Up next

Little Rock travels to Illinois on Monday, the same day Arkansas hosts Maryland-Eastern Shore.

