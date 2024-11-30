Thedford scores 19 off the bench, Western Kentucky beats Marshall 90-82

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Julius Thedford scored 19 points off of the bench to lead Western Kentucky over Marshall…

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Julius Thedford scored 19 points off of the bench to lead Western Kentucky over Marshall 90-82 on Saturday night.

Thedford shot 6 for 8 (4 for 5 from 3-point range) and 3 of 7 from the free-throw line for the Hilltoppers (4-3). Tyrone Marshall scored 18 points while going 6 of 9 from the floor, including 3 for 6 from 3-point range, and 3 for 4 from the line and added five rebounds. Babacar Faye had 14 points and shot 5 of 6 from the field and 4 of 4 from the free-throw line.

Mikal Dawson led the way for the Thundering Herd (4-3) with 28 points and two steals. Nate Martin added 14 points, eight rebounds and four assists for Marshall. Ryan Nutter also recorded 12 points.

Thedford scored 13 points in the first half and Western Kentucky went into halftime trailing 40-36. Tyrone Marshall Jr.’s 16-point second half helped Western Kentucky close out the eight-point victory.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.