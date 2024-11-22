Texas Tech squares off against Syracuse in Brooklyn, New York

Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders…

Syracuse Orange (3-1) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (4-1)

New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on Syracuse in Brooklyn, New York.

The Red Raiders are 4-1 in non-conference play. Texas Tech has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

Syracuse went 20-12 overall with a 9-2 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Orange shot 46.1% from the field and 33.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

