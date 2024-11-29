Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Gonzaga Bulldogs play in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands

Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-3) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1) Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas…

Gonzaga Bulldogs (4-3) vs. Texas Tech Red Raiders (6-1)

Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech takes on Gonzaga in Charlotte Amalie, Virgin Islands.

The Red Raiders are 6-1 in non-conference play. Texas Tech is 5-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 17.3 turnovers per game.

The Bulldogs are 4-3 in non-conference play. Gonzaga ranks fourth in the WCC with 33.7 rebounds per game led by Yvonne Ejim averaging 10.3.

Texas Tech’s average of 6.7 made 3-pointers per game is 1.2 fewer made shots on average than the 7.9 per game Gonzaga allows. Gonzaga scores 13.7 more points per game (69.1) than Texas Tech gives up to opponents (55.4).

TOP PERFORMERS: Adlee Blacklock averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Raiders, scoring 7.1 points while shooting 35.1% from beyond the arc.

Ejim is averaging 19.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Bulldogs.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

