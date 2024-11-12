Texas Tech plays Wyoming after Toppin’s 25-point showing

Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0) Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts…

Wyoming Cowboys (2-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Wednesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Wyoming after JT Toppin scored 25 points in Texas Tech’s 86-65 victory over the Northwestern State Demons.

Texas Tech finished 23-11 overall with a 15-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Red Raiders averaged 75.3 points per game last season, 27.9 in the paint, 13.4 off of turnovers and 7.8 on fast breaks.

Wyoming went 15-17 overall with a 3-10 record on the road last season. The Cowboys shot 45.1% from the field and 37.2% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.