Texas Tech opens season at home against Bethune-Cookman

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech begins the season…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech begins the season at home against Bethune-Cookman.

Texas Tech went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 75.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 69.6 last season.

Bethune-Cookman went 17-17 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Wildcats averaged 72.9 points per game last season, 31.7 in the paint, 18.2 off of turnovers and 14.8 on fast breaks.

