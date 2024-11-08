Texas Tech hosts Northwestern State following Walton’s 21-point game

Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0) Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red…

Northwestern State Demons (1-0) at Texas Tech Red Raiders (1-0)

Lubbock, Texas; Friday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Raiders -34; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech faces Northwestern State after Kerwin Walton scored 21 points in Texas Tech’s 94-61 victory against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats.

Texas Tech went 15-2 at home a season ago while going 23-11 overall. The Red Raiders averaged 13.4 points off of turnovers, 10.9 second-chance points and 17.3 bench points last season.

Northwestern State finished 9-23 overall with a 3-13 record on the road a season ago. The Demons averaged 70.5 points per game last season, 35.1 in the paint, 14.5 off of turnovers and 10.3 on fast breaks.

