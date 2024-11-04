Texas Tech hosts Bethune-Cookman to tip off season

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Bethune-Cookman for…

Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Texas Tech Red Raiders

Lubbock, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas Tech hosts Bethune-Cookman for the season opener.

Texas Tech went 15-2 at home last season while going 23-11 overall. The Red Raiders allowed opponents to score 69.6 points per game and shoot 43.0% from the field last season.

Bethune-Cookman finished 12-8 in SWAC action and 5-11 on the road last season. The Wildcats averaged 72.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.6 last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

