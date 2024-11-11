Texas State visits TCU following Gumbs’ 27-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (2-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0) Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State…

Texas State Bobcats (2-0) at TCU Horned Frogs (2-0)

Fort Worth, Texas; Tuesday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State visits TCU after Kaden Gumbs scored 27 points in Texas State’s 102-62 win against the McMurry War Hawks.

TCU went 12-4 at home last season while going 21-13 overall. The Horned Frogs averaged 79.0 points per game last season, 15.7 from the free-throw line and 19.8 from beyond the arc.

Texas State went 17-18 overall a season ago while going 5-11 on the road. The Bobcats averaged 69.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 70.1 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.