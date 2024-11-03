Texas State hosts Eastern Michigan to tip off season

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Texas State Bobcats San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under…

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Texas State Bobcats

San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -7.5; over/under is 134

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State begins the season at home against Eastern Michigan.

Texas State went 17-18 overall with a 9-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Bobcats averaged 69.9 points per game last season, 35.9 in the paint, 13.1 off of turnovers and 10.9 on fast breaks.

Eastern Michigan went 6-12 in MAC action and 4-11 on the road a season ago. The Eagles averaged 66.0 points per game last season, 30.2 in the paint, 10.2 off of turnovers and 5.7 on fast breaks.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

