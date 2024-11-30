Texas State faces Texas Southern following Pope’s 24-point outing

Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5) Houston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Texas…

Texas State Bobcats (4-3) at Texas Southern Tigers (1-5)

Houston; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State faces Texas Southern after Tylan Pope scored 24 points in Texas State’s 74-65 win against the Ohio Bobcats.

The Tigers are 1-0 in home games. Texas Southern is eighth in the SWAC at limiting opponent scoring, allowing 86.5 points while holding opponents to 43.7% shooting.

The Bobcats are 0-2 on the road. Texas State is second in the Sun Belt scoring 36.9 points per game in the paint led by Pope averaging 9.6.

Texas Southern’s average of 6.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.4 per game Texas State gives up. Texas State averages 74.6 points per game, 11.9 fewer points than the 86.5 Texas Southern gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kavion McClain is scoring 12.8 points per game and averaging 2.8 rebounds for the Tigers.

Kaden Gumbs is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 3.7 rebounds for the Bobcats.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

