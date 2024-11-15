Texas State Bobcats to visit the Abilene Christian Wildcats Saturday

Texas State Bobcats (2-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes…

Texas State Bobcats (2-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian takes on Texas State.

Abilene Christian went 16-18 overall with an 8-6 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Wildcats shot 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Texas State finished 10-12 in Sun Belt play and 5-11 on the road last season. The Bobcats averaged 11.6 assists per game on 24.5 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

