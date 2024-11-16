Texas State Bobcats head to the Abilene Christian Wildcats

Texas State Bobcats (2-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1) Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5;…

Texas State Bobcats (2-1) at Abilene Christian Wildcats (2-1)

Abilene, Texas; Saturday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -1.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Abilene Christian hosts Texas State.

Abilene Christian went 8-6 at home last season while going 16-18 overall. The Wildcats shot 43.3% from the field and 34.0% from 3-point range last season.

Texas State went 5-11 on the road and 17-18 overall last season. The Bobcats averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.0% from 3-point distance last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

