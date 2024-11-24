Texas State Bobcats and the Ohio Bobcats play in Conway, South Carolina

Ohio Bobcats (2-4) vs. Texas State Bobcats (3-3) Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5;…

Ohio Bobcats (2-4) vs. Texas State Bobcats (3-3)

Conway, South Carolina; Sunday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -3.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio and Texas State square off in Conway, South Carolina.

The Texas State Bobcats have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Texas State has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Ohio Bobcats have a 2-4 record in non-conference games. Ohio ranks seventh in the MAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Texas State’s average of 5.2 made 3-pointers per game is 3.8 fewer made shots on average than the 9.0 per game Ohio allows. Ohio averages 9.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.5 more makes per game than Texas State gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kaden Gumbs is shooting 50.7% and averaging 17.3 points for the Texas State Bobcats.

AJ Clayton is shooting 28.3% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Ohio Bobcats, while averaging 16.3 points, seven rebounds and 2.2 blocks.

