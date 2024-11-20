Texas State Bobcats and the Bradley Braves square off

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Texas State Bobcats (2-2) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will…

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Texas State Bobcats (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State will play Bradley at HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina.

Texas State finished 17-18 overall with a 7-6 record against non-conference opponents during the 2023-24 season. The Bobcats averaged 69.9 points per game while shooting 44.6% from the field and 33.0% from behind the arc last season.

Bradley went 23-12 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Braves gave up 67.1 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

