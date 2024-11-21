Texas State Bobcats and the Bradley Braves meet

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Texas State Bobcats (2-2) Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5;…

Bradley Braves (3-1) vs. Texas State Bobcats (2-2)

Conway, South Carolina; Thursday, 5:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State squares off against Bradley in Conway, South Carolina.

Texas State went 17-18 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Bobcats allowed opponents to score 70.1 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Bradley went 23-12 overall with a 9-4 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Braves averaged 13.1 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

