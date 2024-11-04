Texas State begins season at home against Eastern Michigan

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Texas State Bobcats San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under…

Eastern Michigan Eagles at Texas State Bobcats

San Marcos, Texas; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bobcats -8.5; over/under is 134.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas State begins the season at home against Eastern Michigan.

Texas State finished 17-18 overall last season while going 9-4 at home. The Bobcats averaged 13.1 points off of turnovers, 10.0 second-chance points and 5.9 bench points last season.

Eastern Michigan finished 13-18 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles shot 42.9% from the field and 30.5% from 3-point range last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

