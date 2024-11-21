Texas squares off against Syracuse in Brooklyn, New York

Syracuse Orange (3-0) vs. Texas Longhorns (3-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -10.5; over/under is…

Syracuse Orange (3-0) vs. Texas Longhorns (3-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Longhorns -10.5; over/under is 154.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas will play Syracuse at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Texas went 21-13 overall with an 18-12 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Longhorns averaged 75.4 points per game last season, 31.8 in the paint, 16.5 off of turnovers and 12.2 on fast breaks.

Syracuse finished 20-12 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Orange averaged 76.3 points per game while allowing opponents to score 75.6 last season.

