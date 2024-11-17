Texas Southern visits Samford following Brownell’s 24-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Samford Bulldogs (3-1) Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-3) at Samford Bulldogs (3-1)

Birmingham, Alabama; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bulldogs -12.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: Samford faces Texas Southern after Jaden Brownell scored 24 points in Samford’s 97-96 overtime win against the North Alabama Lions.

Samford went 29-6 overall last season while going 18-0 at home. The Bulldogs shot 49.0% from the field and 39.5% from 3-point range last season.

Texas Southern finished 16-17 overall with a 6-11 record on the road a season ago. The Tigers averaged 14.3 points off of turnovers, 9.9 second-chance points and 5.8 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

