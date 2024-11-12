Texas Southern visits Georgia Tech following Ndongo’s 20-point outing

Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1) Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-2) at Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (1-1)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Yellow Jackets -16.5; over/under is 151.5

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech takes on Texas Southern after Baye Ndongo scored 20 points in Georgia Tech’s 105-93 loss to the North Florida Ospreys.

Georgia Tech finished 14-18 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Yellow Jackets averaged 71.0 points per game last season, 12.4 on free throws and 23.7 from deep.

Texas Southern finished 16-17 overall last season while going 6-11 on the road. The Tigers averaged 70.2 points per game while shooting 41.5% from the field and 31.6% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

