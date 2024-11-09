Texas Southern visits Georgia following Newell’s 26-point game

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-0) Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Texas Southern…

Texas Southern Tigers (0-1) at Georgia Bulldogs (1-0)

Athens, Georgia; Sunday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia plays Texas Southern after Asa Newell scored 26 points in Georgia’s 83-78 win over the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles.

Georgia went 20-17 overall a season ago while going 13-6 at home. The Bulldogs allowed opponents to score 74.7 points per game and shoot 43.6% from the field last season.

Texas Southern went 16-17 overall last season while going 6-11 on the road. The Tigers averaged 70.2 points per game last season, 27.3 in the paint, 14.3 off of turnovers and 11.2 on fast breaks.

