Texas Longhorns to host Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils Saturday

Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (1-2) at Texas Longhorns (2-1)

Austin, Texas; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas hosts Mississippi Valley State.

Texas went 21-13 overall with a 14-4 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Longhorns averaged 15.1 assists per game on 27.4 made field goals last season.

Mississippi Valley State finished 0-22 on the road and 1-30 overall a season ago. The Delta Devils averaged 10.6 points off of turnovers, 8.9 second-chance points and 4.5 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

