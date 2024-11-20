Texas Longhorns face the Syracuse Orange

Syracuse Orange (3-0) vs. Texas Longhorns (3-1) New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays Syracuse in Brooklyn,…

Syracuse Orange (3-0) vs. Texas Longhorns (3-1)

New York; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas plays Syracuse in Brooklyn, New York.

Texas finished 21-13 overall with an 18-12 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Longhorns shot 46.9% from the field and 35.4% from 3-point range last season.

Syracuse finished 20-12 overall with a 9-2 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Orange allowed opponents to score 75.6 points per game and shot 45.8% from the field last season.

