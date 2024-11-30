Texas A&M-Commerce visits Grand Canyon following Horvath’s 25-point game

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) Phoenix; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce faces Grand…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-4) at Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2)

Phoenix; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce faces Grand Canyon after Cora Horvath scored 25 points in Texas A&M-Commerce’s 79-76 loss to the Seattle U Redhawks.

The Antelopes have gone 3-0 at home. Grand Canyon is third in the WAC scoring 68.7 points while shooting 41.5% from the field.

The Lions are 1-2 on the road. Texas A&M-Commerce has a 2-2 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

Grand Canyon is shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 1.7 percentage points higher than the 39.8% Texas A&M-Commerce allows to opponents. Texas A&M-Commerce has shot at a 40.5% rate from the field this season, 2.0 percentage points higher than the 38.5% shooting opponents of Grand Canyon have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alyssa Durazo-Frescas is shooting 46.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Antelopes, while averaging 12.5 points.

Horvath is averaging 15.7 points for the Lions.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.