Texas A&M-Commerce takes on Southern, looks to stop 3-game slide

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce looks to…

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce looks to stop its three-game losing streak when the Lions take on Southern.

Texas A&M-Commerce finished 13-20 overall with an 8-7 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Lions gave up 74.6 points per game while committing 17.9 fouls last season.

Southern finished 12-7 in SWAC action and 7-11 on the road last season. The Jaguars averaged 13.8 assists per game on 25.2 made field goals last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.