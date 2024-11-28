Texas A&M-Commerce squares off against Seattle U

Seattle U Redhawks (1-4) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) Phoenix; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Texas…

Seattle U Redhawks (1-4) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3)

Phoenix; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Texas A&M-Commerce square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Lions have a 3-3 record in non-conference games. Texas A&M-Commerce is fifth in the Southland with 31.7 points per game in the paint led by Nyaluak Dak averaging 4.0.

The Redhawks are 1-4 in non-conference play. Seattle U is 1-3 against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M-Commerce averages 8.7 made 3-pointers per game, 1.5 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Seattle U gives up. Seattle U has shot at a 42.2% rate from the field this season, 3.6 percentage points above the 38.6% shooting opponents of Texas A&M-Commerce have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cora Horvath is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions.

Candy Edokpaigbe is scoring 11.4 points per game and averaging 4.8 rebounds for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.