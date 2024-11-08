Texas A&M-Commerce Lions to square off against the No. 13 Texas A&M Aggies Friday

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (0-1) College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies…

Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-2) at Texas A&M Aggies (0-1)

College Station, Texas; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -30.5; over/under is 143.5

BOTTOM LINE: No. 13 Texas A&M hosts Texas A&M-Commerce.

Texas A&M finished 21-15 overall a season ago while going 10-5 at home. The Aggies averaged 76.0 points per game while shooting 40.2% from the field and 29.3% from 3-point distance last season.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 4-12 on the road and 13-20 overall last season. The Lions allowed opponents to score 74.6 points per game and shot 45.7% from the field last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.