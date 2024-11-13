Texas A&M-Commerce Lions take on the Southern Jaguars on 3-game skid

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3) Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under…

Southern Jaguars (0-2) at Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (0-3)

Commerce, Texas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Jaguars -2.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-Commerce will try to end its three-game skid when the Lions take on Southern.

Texas A&M-Commerce went 13-20 overall last season while going 8-7 at home. The Lions shot 41.5% from the field and 31.2% from 3-point range last season.

Southern went 18-14 overall last season while going 7-11 on the road. The Jaguars averaged 71.1 points per game while allowing opponents to score 68.7 last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.