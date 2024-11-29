Texas A&M-Commerce Lions take on the Seattle U Redhawks

Seattle U Redhawks (1-4) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3) Phoenix; Friday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Texas…

Seattle U Redhawks (1-4) vs. Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-3)

Phoenix; Friday, 2 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U and Texas A&M-Commerce square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Lions are 3-3 in non-conference play. Texas A&M-Commerce averages 76.2 points and has outscored opponents by 4.5 points per game.

The Redhawks have a 1-4 record in non-conference play. Seattle U has a 1-3 record against opponents over .500.

Texas A&M-Commerce is shooting 39.5% from the field this season, 6.8 percentage points lower than the 46.3% Seattle U allows to opponents. Seattle U averages 62.0 points per game, 9.7 fewer points than the 71.7 Texas A&M-Commerce gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cora Horvath is shooting 39.0% and averaging 14.2 points for the Lions.

Candy Edokpaigbe is shooting 57.9% and averaging 11.4 points for the Redhawks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

