Texas A&M-CC wins 94-45 against Texas Lutheran

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Kam Parker’s 15 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Texas Lutheran 94-45 on Tuesday night. Parker…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Kam Parker’s 15 points helped Texas A&M-CC defeat Texas Lutheran 94-45 on Tuesday night.

Parker shot 5 for 6, including 4 for 5 from beyond the arc for the Islanders (4-3). Stephen Faramade scored 11 points while shooting 4 of 6 from the field and 3 for 4 from the line and added seven rebounds. Garry Clark shot 4 of 5 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

Trey Blackmore led the way for the Bulldogs with nine points and two steals. Isaac Orozco and Easton Allen added six points apiece.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.