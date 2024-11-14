Texas A&M-CC visits New Mexico State after Jackson’s 24-point showing

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-0) Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-2) at New Mexico State Aggies (2-0)

Las Cruces, New Mexico; Thursday, 9:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -6.5; over/under is 148

BOTTOM LINE: New Mexico State hosts Texas A&M-CC after Zawdie Jackson scored 24 points in New Mexico State’s 75-63 victory against the Utah Tech Trailblazers.

New Mexico State finished 12-3 at home last season while going 13-19 overall. The Aggies averaged 67.7 points per game while allowing opponents to score 72.4 last season.

Texas A&M-CC finished 8-7 on the road and 21-12 overall a season ago. The Islanders averaged 17.3 points off of turnovers, 13.4 second-chance points and 3.1 bench points last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

