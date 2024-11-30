Texas A&M-CC takes down Prairie View A&M 109-74

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 15 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Prairie View A&M 109-74 on…

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Garry Clark scored 15 points as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Prairie View A&M 109-74 on Saturday night.

Clark also contributed five rebounds for the Islanders (5-3). Dian Wright-Forde shot 5 of 6 from the field and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to add 14 points. Jordan Roberts shot 4 of 6 from the field, including 2 for 4 from 3-point range, and went 4 for 5 from the line to finish with 14 points.

The Panthers (1-6) were led in scoring by Tanahj Pettway, who finished with 21 points and six rebounds. Nick Anderson added 15 points and two steals for Prairie View A&M. Marcel Bryant had 14 points and 10 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

