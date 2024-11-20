Texas A&M-CC plays UT Martin after Williams’ 21-point performance

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-2) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-2) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces UT Martin after Isaac Williams scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-82 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

Texas A&M-CC went 21-12 overall last season while going 13-2 at home. The Islanders averaged 75.2 points per game while allowing opponents to score 66.7 last season.

UT Martin finished 9-7 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 81.5 points per game last season, 16.1 from the free-throw line and 26.1 from beyond the arc.

