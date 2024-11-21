Texas A&M-CC hosts UT Martin after Williams’ 21-point game

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-2) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3) Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders…

UT Martin Skyhawks (2-2) at Texas A&M-CC Islanders (1-3)

Corpus Christi, Texas; Thursday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Islanders -9.5; over/under is 153

BOTTOM LINE: Texas A&M-CC faces UT Martin after Isaac Williams scored 21 points in Texas A&M-CC’s 83-82 loss to the New Mexico State Aggies.

Texas A&M-CC finished 21-12 overall with a 13-2 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Islanders averaged 14.7 assists per game on 26.9 made field goals last season.

UT Martin went 9-7 on the road and 21-11 overall a season ago. The Skyhawks averaged 12.9 assists per game on 28.4 made field goals last season.

