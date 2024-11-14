Terry scores 28, Eastern Michigan knocks off IU Indianapolis 74-71

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Terry’s 28 points helped Eastern Michigan defeat IU Indianapolis 74-71 on Thursday night. Arne Osojnik made…

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Jalen Terry’s 28 points helped Eastern Michigan defeat IU Indianapolis 74-71 on Thursday night.

Arne Osojnik made two free throws with 25 seconds left for a 74-68 lead.

Terry had nine rebounds and three steals for the Eagles (2-1). Osojnik went 5 of 7 from the field to add 13 points. Christian Henry shot 3 for 12 (2 for 8 from 3-point range) and 3 of 4 from the free-throw line to finish with 11 points.

The Jaguars (1-2) were led in scoring by Paul Zilinskas, who finished with 25 points. Keenan Garner and Jarvis Walker each had 11 points.

Terry scored 12 points in the first half for Eastern Michigan, who led 45-39 at halftime. Terry scored 16 second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

