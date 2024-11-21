Terry leads Eastern Michigan against Oakland after 25-point game

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3) Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

Eastern Michigan Eagles (2-2) at Oakland Golden Grizzlies (1-3)

Auburn Hills, Michigan; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Grizzlies -7.5; over/under is 131.5

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Michigan visits Oakland after Jalen Terry scored 25 points in Eastern Michigan’s 71-63 loss to the Cleveland State Vikings.

Oakland finished 24-12 overall with a 10-3 record at home during the 2023-24 season. The Golden Grizzlies allowed opponents to score 73.2 points per game and shoot 43.7% from the field last season.

Eastern Michigan went 13-18 overall last season while going 4-11 on the road. The Eagles averaged 5.8 steals, 2.5 blocks and 11.0 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

