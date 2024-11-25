Termis scores 13, Georgia Tech women beat No. 21 Oregon 74-58 at Hawaii North Shore Showcase

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Ariadna Termis scored eight of her 13 points as Georgia Tech pulled away in the fourth…

LAIE, Hawaii (AP) — Ariadna Termis scored eight of her 13 points as Georgia Tech pulled away in the fourth quarter Monday night to beat No. 21 Oregon 74-58 at the Hawaii North Shore Showcase.

Zoesha Smith added 12 points with two blocks and two steals and Ines Noguera finished with 11 points, seven assists and three steals for Georgia Tech. Tonie Morgan had 10 points, nine rebounds and six assists.

Kara Dunn grabbed 12 rebounds and Kayla Blackshear 10 for the Yellow Jackets, who outrebounded Oregon 53-31, including 23-8 on the offensive glass.

The Yellow Jackets are off to their best start since they won their first six games of the 2017-18 season.

Termis and Ines Noguero made back-to-back 3-pointers before Noguero and Dunn followed with consecutive layups that capped a 10-0 run to open the fourth quarter and stretch Georgia Tech’s to 56-43 with 8 minutes to play. Termis hit a 3 and Chazadi White added seven points in a 14-4 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 21-point lead with 2:19 to play.

Deja Kelly led Oregon (6-1) with 10 points.

Georgia Tech used a 14-2 first-quarter run to take a 16-7 lead when Blackshear made a layup with 2:36 left in the first quarter.

The Yellow Jackets missed their final six shots of the first quarter and, after a layup by Morgan to open the second, missed nine in a row as Oregon rattled off 14 of 18 points to take a one-point lead with 2:15 left in the first half before Georgia Tech took a 29-27 lead into the break.

Smith scored in the paint to give the Yellow Jackets an eight-point lead with 2:55 left in the third quarter but Kelly answered with a layup and her fast-break layup to end the quarter cut Oregon’s deficit to 46-43.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.