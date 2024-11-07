Tennessee Tech wins 89-74 against Bryan

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 27 points as Tennessee Tech beat Bryan 89-74 on Thursday night. Johnson…

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 27 points as Tennessee Tech beat Bryan 89-74 on Thursday night.

Johnson went 12 of 17 from the field (3 for 4 from 3-point range) for the Golden Eagles (1-1). Daniel Egbuniwe scored 22 points while going 8 of 12 from the floor, including 4 for 7 from 3-point range, and 2 for 3 from the line and added five rebounds and five assists. Jaylon Johnson had 16 points and shot 4 of 9 from the field, including 3 for 8 from 3-point range, and went 5 for 5 from the line.

Dalen Gales led the way for the NAIA Lions with 22 points. Bryan also got 15 points and seven rebounds from Trey Morrow. Josh Baugher had 11 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

