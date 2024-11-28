Tennessee Tech visits Vanderbilt after Edwards’ 26-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1) Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on…

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (4-3) at Vanderbilt Commodores (6-1)

Nashville, Tennessee; Friday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Vanderbilt takes on Tennessee Tech after Jason Edwards scored 26 points in Vanderbilt’s 81-70 loss to the Drake Bulldogs.

The Commodores are 4-0 on their home court. Vanderbilt is seventh in the SEC scoring 83.6 points while shooting 48.2% from the field.

The Golden Eagles are 0-2 on the road. Tennessee Tech ranks ninth in the OVC scoring 27.7 points per game in the paint led by Rodney Johnson Jr. averaging 6.0.

Vanderbilt makes 48.2% of its shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than Tennessee Tech has allowed to its opponents (43.5%). Tennessee Tech averages 11.4 made 3-pointers per game this season, 4.4 more made shots on average than the 7.0 per game Vanderbilt allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Edwards is shooting 48.8% and averaging 17.4 points for the Commodores.

Johnson is scoring 14.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Golden Eagles.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

