Tennessee Tech visits UCF after Hall’s 26-point game

Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-2) at UCF Knights (3-0)

Orlando, Florida; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UCF hosts Tennessee Tech after Keyshawn Hall scored 26 points in UCF’s 100-94 win over the Florida Atlantic Owls.

UCF finished 17-16 overall a season ago while going 11-8 at home. The Knights averaged 8.7 steals, 5.0 blocks and 11.7 turnovers per game last season.

The Golden Eagles are 0-1 in road games. Tennessee Tech is fourth in the OVC scoring 74.6 points per game and is shooting 45.8%.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

