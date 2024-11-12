Tennessee Tech hosts West Georgia following Johnson’s 27-point game

West Georgia Wolves (0-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-1) Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden…

West Georgia Wolves (0-2) at Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (1-1)

Cookeville, Tennessee; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -6.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech hosts West Georgia after Rodney Johnson Jr. scored 27 points in Tennessee Tech’s 89-74 victory over the Bryan Lions.

Tennessee Tech went 7-8 at home a season ago while going 10-21 overall. The Golden Eagles shot 44.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

West Georgia did not play in Division I last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

