Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles square off against the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros

UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-2) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Saturday, 2:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech squares off against UT Rio Grande Valley in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Tennessee Tech finished 10-21 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles shot 44.8% from the field and 33.2% from 3-point range last season.

UT Rio Grande Valley finished 6-25 overall with a 4-22 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Vaqueros averaged 8.1 steals, 3.0 blocks and 13.5 turnovers per game last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

