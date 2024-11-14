Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles and the VMI Keydets square off

VMI Keydets (3-0) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE:…

VMI Keydets (3-0) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays VMI in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Tennessee Tech finished 10-21 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.4 points per game while shooting 44.8% from the field and 33.2% from behind the arc last season.

VMI went 4-28 overall with a 3-10 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Keydets gave up 82.6 points per game while committing 17.1 fouls last season.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

