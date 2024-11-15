Tennessee Tech faces VMI in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia

VMI Keydets (3-0) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-1) White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK…

VMI Keydets (3-0) vs. Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (2-1)

White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia; Friday, 3:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Golden Eagles -3.5; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee Tech plays VMI in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

Tennessee Tech went 10-21 overall with a 5-8 record in non-conference play in the 2023-24 season. The Golden Eagles averaged 67.4 points per game last season, 31.2 in the paint, 11.3 off of turnovers and 8.2 on fast breaks.

VMI finished 4-28 overall with a 3-10 record in non-conference play during the 2023-24 season. The Keydets averaged 68.9 points per game while allowing opponents to score 82.6 last season.

