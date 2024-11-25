Tennessee State visits Chattanooga following Lorick’s 33-point outing

Tennessee State Tigers (3-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (3-3) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -10; over/under…

Tennessee State Tigers (3-3) at Chattanooga Mocs (3-3)

Chattanooga, Tennessee; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mocs -10; over/under is 150.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State faces Chattanooga after Antoine Lorick III scored 33 points in Tennessee State’s 110-33 victory against the East-West Phantoms.

The Mocs have gone 2-0 at home. Chattanooga is eighth in the SoCon with 23.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Trey Bonham averaging 3.8.

The Tigers are 0-2 in road games. Tennessee State scores 86.0 points while outscoring opponents by 15.0 points per game.

Chattanooga averages 70.2 points per game, 0.8 fewer points than the 71.0 Tennessee State gives up. Tennessee State has shot at a 47.9% clip from the field this season, 2.2 percentage points higher than the 45.7% shooting opponents of Chattanooga have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Honor Huff is shooting 23.9% from beyond the arc with 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Mocs, while averaging 10 points and 3.2 assists.

Brandon Weston is scoring 16.7 points per game and averaging 6.3 rebounds for the Tigers.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.