Tennessee State Tigers and the Howard Bison meet

Howard Bison (1-2) vs. Tennessee State Tigers (1-2)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bison -3.5; over/under is 148.5

BOTTOM LINE: Tennessee State will face Howard at Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Tennessee State went 18-15 overall with a 7-6 record in non-conference games in the 2023-24 season. The Tigers gave up 71.0 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season.

Howard finished 18-17 overall with a 6-12 record against non-conference opponents in the 2023-24 season. The Bison shot 44.9% from the field and 37.1% from 3-point range last season.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.